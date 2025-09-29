Wates to start main works on Wayland prison expansion

Wates’ contract is to build a new four-storey houseblock, providing 247 additional prison places, alongside a new 1,200-capacity kitchen serving the entire prison.

The scheme also includes classrooms, a light industrial workshop, all weather sports pitch and exercise areas for outdoor activity.

HMP Wayland is one of six prisons being expanded under a £500m contract that the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) signed with Wates and Kier in 2022. The overall accelerated houseblocks delivery programme aims to create 14,000 new prison spaces by 2031.

The new houseblock at Wayland will be constructed using a standardised design with pre-manufactured components. It will be fully electric and is targeting BREEAM Excellent or better.

Sachia Thompson, deputy director of the accelerated houseblocks delivery programme at HM Prison & Probation Service, said: “We are pleased to announce the next step in our expansion plans at HMP Wayland and look forward to working closely with Wates over the next three years. It is important progress in our ambitious plans to increase capacity across the estate.”

The project team also includes Wates subsidiaries SES Engineering Services and SES Manufacturing, along with FP McCann and Aden Contracting. Design consultants include BakerHicks and Pick Everard.

Construction on the new houseblock is targeting completion by the end of 2028.

Additionally, Wates is delivering an on-site fire safety improvement project across the existing prison, valued at approximately £70m and scheduled for completion in February 2029.

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