Wates under way on £53m Square Mile refurb

41 Lothbury is being refurbished by Wates to a design by Stiff & Trevillion

Wates is revamping the 129,521 sqft office building at 41 Lothbury, a stone’s throw from the Bank of England.

The building was built in 1926 as the headquarters for what is now the Natwest bank. Its forthcoming makeover marks a return visit for Wates, which previously refurbished it in 2004.

Law firm Addleshaw Goddard has taken out a 15-year lease for 114,000 sq ft of the building when the project completes in early 2024.

Wates will transform existing rooftop space on floor seven and put in an eighth floor with new outdoor terraces to a design by architect Stiff & Trevillion. The Banking Hall will get new reception area, meeting rooms and statement lighting and artwork by designer Jason Bruges.

The project is targeting BREEAM Excellent, Wired Platinum and NABERS accreditation. Material re-use and circular economy principles are being adopted, while heating will come from air source pumps.

Wates Construction regional managing director Phil Shortman said: “It is an honour to be selected as Pembroke’s trusted partner of choice and return to 41 Lothbury to cement this historic building’s future for the next generation of city workers.

“Pembroke’s forward-thinking approach to partnering is exceptional. We have developed a strong, collaborative relationship rooted in shared values and a mutual passion to create a destination office space at this iconic location. I look forward to seeing this partnership continue to grow.”

Wates Construction is also currently on site at Landsec’s Lucent scheme behind the Piccadilly Lights, Plot A1 at Canada Water for British Land and a mixed used scheme at 196-222 King's Road, Chelsea for Cadogan Estates.

Wates is putting in a new roof terrace with views across the City

