Wates wins £100m housing maintenance deal

Midlands-based social housing provider Longhurst Group has handed Wates Living Space a housing maintenance contract worth close to £100m.

The 10-year contract sees Wates deliver a programme of repairs, void refurbishments and planned maintenance works across Longhurst’s stock of approximately 16,000 homes across the Midlands.

Wates will have to base its staff across a number of cities and towns including Birmingham, Wellingborough, Boston, Nottingham, Grimsby and Lincoln. Wates will import accounting and IT infrastructure from its repairs and maintenance contract with Birmingham City Council, the largest of its kind in Europe.

The contractor has appointed a team of 96 operatives to deliver the programme, which will involve working across Longhurst Group subsidiaries including Longhurst and Havelok Homes, Spire Homes and Friendship Care & Housing.

Wates Living Space managing director David Morgan said: “Being appointed by Longhurst Group to deliver this contract is further evidence of our status as a trusted provider of large scale maintenance services of exceptional quality to housing associations and councils throughout the country.

“We are currently finalising the mobilisation of our team to ensure a seamless handover from the previous incumbent, and to ensure Longhurst Group’s residents receive an outstanding service from day one.

“The commencement of this hugely significant contract also represents a boost to employment opportunities across the Midlands. We look forward to making a significant contribution to the careers of the next generation of workers across the region.”

Longhurst Group executive director of housing services Sharon Guest added: “Having a single contractor to manage repairs across three of our member companies and the many communities we serve will ensure that we can provide a more efficient and consistent service to our customers.

“The new online reporting facility and being able to book specific appointments will also ensure greater flexibility. It was crucial that we found the right contractor to deliver this service and we are thrilled to have appointed Wates Living Space.”