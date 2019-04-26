Wates wins its third Merseyside fire station

Wates handed over Saughall Massie Fire Station in March 2019

The St Helens fire station is Wates’ third contract from Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service recently. It completed Saughall Massie Fire Station just last month, handing over ahead of schedule, and built the new Fire and Police Station in Prescot in 2018.

Work on the St Helens fire station in is expected to start this summer and will see Wates build a three-appliance bay, two-storey operational fire station with welfare accommodation, meeting room, offices, training facilities and parking.

Paul Dodsworth, managing director of Wates Construction North, said: “Over the past four years we have worked closely with our client and the local community to create two state-of-the-art facilities that will enhance the high standards delivered by Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service.

“I am extremely proud of the work delivered by the teams on site and our appointment to the new station in St Helens is a huge testament to the quality of their work as well as their continued efforts to positively impact the local community.”

Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service chief fire officer Phil Garrigan said: “Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service is excited to be working with Wates on our latest station and we look forward to seeing the architect’s plans come alive. We know Wates’ excellent standards and are confident that our Fire & Rescue Station in St Helens will attain the same build quality as the ones they have previously built for us in Prescot, and most recently, in Saughall Massie.”