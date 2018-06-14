PortmanPortman
Construction News

Thu July 19 2018

Wates wins Birmingham’s £150m Axis Square

14 Jun London & Continental Railways has chosen Wates as main contractor for a £150m design and build new office building at Axis Square in Birmingham.

The Axis Square development, next to The Mailbox, is set to transform Birmingham city centre site, enabling people to walk more easily between Broad Street, New Street Station and the surrounding areas.

The first phase of the scheme comprises a new office building, One Axis Square, to replace the existing 1970s Axis building on site. At 10 storeys, the new development will provide up to 600,000 sq ft of  commercial space with landscaping and parking.

Later phases will see further buildings with commercial, leisure and retail space and a new public square, designed to transform the area and connect the quarter with surrounding developments.

Wates Construction has been awarded a pre-construction services contract for Phase 1 of the development, which will consist of the design and construction of Building 1, together with the design and construction of Building 4.

 

 

 

