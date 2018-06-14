Wates wins Birmingham’s £150m Axis Square

The Axis Square development, next to The Mailbox, is set to transform Birmingham city centre site, enabling people to walk more easily between Broad Street, New Street Station and the surrounding areas.

The first phase of the scheme comprises a new office building, One Axis Square, to replace the existing 1970s Axis building on site. At 10 storeys, the new development will provide up to 600,000 sq ft of commercial space with landscaping and parking.

Later phases will see further buildings with commercial, leisure and retail space and a new public square, designed to transform the area and connect the quarter with surrounding developments.

Wates Construction has been awarded a pre-construction services contract for Phase 1 of the development, which will consist of the design and construction of Building 1, together with the design and construction of Building 4.