Wates wins second Bishops Avenue commission

CGI of The Bishops Avenue Riverstone

The Bishops Avenue Riverstone is a 22,084 sqm ‘later living’ residence in containing 93 flats for the over 65s, with facilities ranging from a sauna and swimming pool to a ballroom and library.

The developer is Riverstone Living, which is owned by US merchant bank Goldman Sachs. The Bishops Avenue is Riverstone’s third residence and continues the roll-out of a programme across prime London locations.

The Bishops Avenue is a residential road in leafy Hampstead famous for the size and opulence of its gated homes, many owned by foreign investors but unoccupied.

Wates is scheduled to start enabling and basement works later this month, with the main work starting in November 2023 for 86 weeks.

Precast façade systems, bathroom pods, utility modules and bespoke joinery will be used as part of the project’s net zero / all-electric strategy.

Wates is also already building a later living scheme for Signature on Riverstone's neighbouring plot on The Bishops Avenue.

Riverstone chief development officer Paul Vesty said: “Our Bishops Avenue residence marks an important milestone for Riverstone as we continue to develop our mix of prime London locations and wide-ranging amenities and expand our expert team to include sector-leading sustainability and social value credentials. Our partnership with Wates will enable us to bring our third residence to life in an outstanding location in which we’re confident will see significant demand for this type of exceptional later living offering.”

Dean Rosewell, regional director for Wates Construction London Residential, said: “This development represents the very best in later living provision, raising the bar for the sector. What really stands out about The Bishops Avenue scheme is the importance that has been placed on putting future residents at its heart – from first-class facilities to the design of the apartments and communal spaces.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk