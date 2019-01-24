Watford start-up first to get new Bobcats

The R-series E26 has the cylinder protected within the boom. The E27z is shown below.

The E26 and E27z – 2.5 and 2.7 tonnes respectively – are part of an order for 18 Bobcat mini-excavators, including the 1.7-tonne E17z and the 8-tonne E85 models, as well as hydraulic breakers.

The E26 and E27z are part of Bobcat’s new R (Revolutionary) series mini-excavators from 2-4 tonnes. The series also includes the E27, E34 and E35z.

Rob Allenby, owner of KC Plant, said: “The build quality and the design of the new E26 and E27z are excellent. We have taken the canopy version of the E26 and the long arm version of the E27z zero tail swing model, which has a new cab that is the largest for this size of machine on the market.

“We are offering excavators for hire up to 20-tonne, primarily in London and the surrounding counties. I chose Bobcat to supply our new compact machines to drive our expansion plans in 2019 in a deal arranged with Alan Sams at key accounts at Bobcat, based on the good experience we had had with our first Bobcat E85 mini-excavator. Not only the high performance but also the high reliability and this is backed up by the comprehensive aftermarket support provided by Bobcat.”

The new R-Series E26 mini-excavator with a canopy and bucket has an operating weight of 2490 kg, a maximum digging depth of 2568 mm and maximum reach at ground level of 4413 mm. The new E27z mini-excavator with the cab and bucket has an operating weight of 2700 kg, a maximum digging depth of 2847 mm and maximum reach at ground level of 4814 mm.

The E26 has been designed with base cylinder within the boom to protect it from damage and a geometry that increases protection against bucket collision with the cab.

Rob Allenby said: “The CIB [cylinder-inside-boom] and geometry features on the E26 are a first. We have to meet the needs of a wide range of operators with different skills and levels of experience. These features provide us with extra peace-of-mind when the machine is rented out.”