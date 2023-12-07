Watkin Jones submits planning application for Glasgow tax office site

CGI of what Watkin Jones is planning

Watkin Jones Group, a specialist in build-to-rent and purpose-built student residential developments, plans to build student accommodation where the old HMRC building stands on India Street.

If consented, the new development, designed by Hawkins Brown, will be called The Àrd.

The planning application seeks to partially demolish Portcullis House but retain some of the concrete frame. Two buildings of 36-storeys and 10-storeys, totalling 784

A sky lounge on the top floor of the taller building will provide a viewing deck to host revenue-generating events.

Watkin Jones has completed 10 student accommodation developments in Glasgow since 2011, totalling nearly 4,000 student rooms to date.

Planning director Iain Smith said: “This exciting development at The Àrd will regenerate a brownfield site bringing vitality to this part of the city, providing high-quality and much-needed student homes, in addition to greatly increased public realm.

“It will help to address a chronic undersupply of student accommodation, as well as repopulating the city centre and benefit local businesses as part of an overall renewal of the west end.”

