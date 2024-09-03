Watling takes over Midlands JCB

Midlands JCB depots at Smethwick, Hereford and Stoke-on-Trent are now part of Watling JCB

Watling JCB has been JCB’s dealer in the East Midlands and East Anglia since 1976.

Midlands JCB was spun out of Gunn JCB last year when owner and managing director Paul Hartshorn sold it to a management buyout. He then sold the remaining Gunn JCB to neighbouring JCB dealer TC Harrison, a deal that completed in July this year.

Watling JCB has now been appointed as the dealer for Staffordshire, Herefordshire, Warwickshire, and Worcestershire, acquiring and operating from the existing Midlands JCB depots at Smethwick, Hereford and Stoke-on-Trent. All existing Watling JCB depots remain unaffected by the expansion.

Watling JCB managing director Richard Telfer said: “It has been my life’s mission to create a business providing world-class customer support while maintaining our core family values. This new development creates an opportunity to bring these industry-leading service levels to a whole new customer base and I really look forward to working closely with our new customers.”

JCB UK sales director Gareth Lumsdaine said: “We are delighted to see Watling JCB expand its remit into the West Midlands as we further strengthen the dealer network in selling and supporting JCB equipment across the UK. It is a superb family business, renowned for its professionalism and expertise and it is exciting that JCB customers across Staffordshire, Herefordshire, Warwickshire, and Worcestershire will now benefit from the team’s exceptional customer service.”

Watling JCB made a pre-tax profit of £6.9m in 2023 on turnover of £154m.

