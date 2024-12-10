Weather takes toll on merchant sales

The latest Builders Merchant Building Index (BMBI) report reveals builders’ merchants’ takings in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024 were down 2.6% compared to Q3 2023, with volumes down 2.8%. Prices were virtually unchanged – up just 0.2%.

With one additional trading day this year, like-for-like sales volumes in Q3 2024 were 4.1% lower than in 2023.

Despite the wet summer, there was no apparent upswing in gutter repairs or water butt purchases. Sales of products categorised as Renewables & Water Saving were down 29.1% year-on-year in Q3. ) was the weakest category. Five of the 12 product categories sold more than in 2023, led by Workwear & Safetywear (+16.5%). The two largest categories, Timber & Joinery Products and Heavy Building Materials, were down by 4.8% and 3.5% respectively.

Comparing Q3 2024 (July-September) with Q2 (April-June), takings were up by 1.7%. Sales volumes increased by 2.3%, while prices were down by 0.6%.

Third quarter overall sales were marred by a slow September, when takings were down 3.5% on 2023. Timber & Joinery Products were down 5.6% in September, year-on-year, while sales of Heavy Building Materials were down 4.3%.

Total takings for the nine months January to September 2024 were 5.1% down on the same period in 2023. With two more trading days this year, like-for-like sales were down 6.1%.

