  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

10 December 2024

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Data
  3. Weather takes toll on merchant sales

Weather takes toll on merchant sales

14 hours A wet summer is being blamed for slowing sales in Britain’s builders’ merchants in the third quarter of 2024.

The latest Builders Merchant Building Index (BMBI) report reveals builders’ merchants’ takings in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024 were down 2.6% compared to Q3 2023, with volumes down 2.8%. Prices were virtually unchanged – up just 0.2%.

With one additional trading day this year, like-for-like sales volumes in Q3 2024 were 4.1% lower than in 2023.

Despite the wet summer, there was no apparent upswing in gutter repairs or water butt purchases. Sales of products categorised as Renewables & Water Saving were down 29.1% year-on-year in Q3. ) was the weakest category. Five of the 12 product categories sold more than in 2023, led by Workwear & Safetywear (+16.5%). The two largest categories, Timber & Joinery Products and Heavy Building Materials, were down by 4.8% and 3.5% respectively.

Comparing Q3 2024 (July-September) with Q2 (April-June), takings were up by 1.7%. Sales volumes increased by 2.3%, while prices were down by 0.6%.

Third quarter overall sales were marred by a slow September, when takings were down 3.5% on 2023. Timber & Joinery Products were down 5.6% in September, year-on-year, while sales of Heavy Building Materials were down 4.3%.

Total takings for the nine months January to September 2024 were 5.1% down on the same period in 2023. With two more trading days this year, like-for-like sales were down 6.1%.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »