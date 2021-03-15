Webuild commissions latest Paris TBM

image by Société du Grand Paris / Gérard Rollando

The TBM - which is called Mireille after Mireille Agletiner, a retired professor who is a city activist – is the eighth that will work on Line 16. It will excavate the tunnel between Bel-Air à Chelles and Mare au Chanvre à Sevran, crossing the municipalities of Montfermeil, Clichy-sous-Bois, Livry Gargan and Sevran in northern Paris.

Line 16 is the second Grand Paris Express line that Webuild – formerly Salini Impregilo - is working on.

The first is a 4km section of Line 14 South, which Webuild and its partner completed excavating in southern Paris a few months ago, with a TBM breakthrough at the site of the future Pont de Rungis station.

The Grand Paris Express will extend the French capital’s metro and light rail network by 200km and 68 stations to improve connections between the centre and the periphery.

