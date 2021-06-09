Webuild confirmed for €1bn rail contract

Webuild is already working on other parts of the Brenner Base Tunnel project

It will design and build a 22.5km section of high-capacity railway extending from the Brenner Base Tunnel between Fortezza and Ponte Gardena on the Italian side of the Alps.

Webuild - formerly Salini Impregilo - had been declared preferred bidder in March.

The 64km-long Brenner, which is still under construction, will be the longest railway tunnel in the world.

Webuild is already working on three major construction sites for the Brenner. The sites include Mules 2-3, the main section at the Italian end of the tunnel; Tulfes-Pfons, which includes underground civil works; and the underground crossing of the Isarco River, near the southern exit of the Brenner before the Fortezza station.

