Webuild enters Italian road maintenance market

Group company Cossi Costruzioni is the best bidder for three new contracts, commissioned by ASPI Autostrade per l'Italia. The work is for maintenance works and upgrading of the motorway network of regional areas in Genoa, Milan, in the stretches between Bologna ‐ Florence and Fiano Romano. The award will become final once the legal aspects have been completed.

Webuild aims to strengthen the expertise of Cossi Costruzioni, acquired by the group as part of Progetto Italia, its consolidation operation of the Italian construction sector, which led to the acquisition of Seli and, more recently, Astaldi.

The new contracts are part of the Group's industrial strategy aimed at expanding its business in sectors close to that of construction of new infrastructure.

Webuild Group CEO Pietro Salini said: "Webuild begins its activities in the maintenance sector with great determination. It does so, through Cossi's expertise, a company that became part of the Group through Progetto Italia.”

He added: “Investing in new infrastructure, but also in the maintenance works of existing ones that have exceeded their project life, therefore increasing citizens' safety and reducing future costs, is a priority and a must for Italy now. It is a challenge that must be met. The Webuild Group is ready and willing to support our country, encouraging this process, with the entire production chain involved in our projects.” This involves 7,000 small and medium‐sized companies that can contribute to the Italy's recovery, he said.

