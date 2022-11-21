Webuild wins £390m-worth of work on Toronto metro project

The Ontario Line will bring rapid local transport to 227,500 people

The consortium will deliver the rolling stock, systems, operations and maintenance (RSSOM) package for the new Ontario Line connecting Toronto with the Hamilton Area. The Ontario Line is intended to put fast, reliable transport within walking distance of 227,500 residents and take up to 28,000 vehicles off the roads every day.

Webuild has a 65% stake, valued at €450m (£390m), in the civil works joint-venture.

Commissioned by Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx, the contract will be executed as a public-private partnership. It includes the design and construction of the rails for the tunnels of the Ontario Line, as well as the signaling, communications and safety systems. It also involves subsequent management and maintenance services.

It is one of several contracts being awarded for the construction of the line, which will connect the Ontario Science Centre in the northeast of the city with Exhibition/Ontario Place in the southwest by the shore of Lake Ontario.

The line, half of which will be underground, will be 15.6 kilometres long and will have 15 stations. It will have more than 40 connections to other metro lines, regional trains and bus services, increasing the options for sustainable mobility across the city.

The project is expected to create thousands of jobs annually during its construction.

The Ontario Line RSSOM contract is Webuild’s second transport infrastructure project in Canada. The group also belongs to the Mobilinx consortium that is building the Hurontario light rail transit line near Toronto. It will run for 18 kilometres along Hurontario Street from Port Credit in the city of Mississauga to the Brampton Gateway Terminal in the city of Brampton.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk