Webuild/SAJCO JV to build high-speed rail for Saudi ‘smart city’

The railway will link Neom's industrial centre with The LIne, a linear city of nine million people and no carbon emissions

The contract is for 57 kilometers of a high-speed railway along the Red Sea coast in Neom, the proposed ‘smart’ city complex planned for Tabuk Province in north-western Saudi Arabia.

The railway will comprise the majority part of the Connector, a railway connecting Oxagon, Neom’s centre for advanced industries, with The Line, a 170 kilometre-long ‘linear city’ that will have no streets, no vehicles and – it is claimed – no carbon emissions.

Webuild/SAJCO JV is a 70/30 joint venture between SAJCO and Webuild’s local subsidiary Salini Saudi Arabia. The JV will carry out all the civils work for the two high-speed and two freight railway tracks with Webuild leading the delivery of the works.

The contract also includes viaducts, road bridges and road and rail underpasses designed for train speeds of up to 230km/hour.

Webuild said the contract is expected to create more than 4,000 direct and indirect local jobs.

