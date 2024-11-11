Welborne junction costs spiral 25%

Junction 10 of the M27 is being improved to facilitate the Welborne Garden Village development

The M27 Junction 10 improvement scheme, required to support the Welborne Garden Village development, is set to cost £100m. Two years ago, when VolkerFitzpatrick was first brought on board to held finalise the design, the estimate was £81m.

The upgrade involves the provision of a new motorway underpass to the west of the existing M27 Junction 10, three new slip roads to facilitate an ‘all moves’ arrangement and the construction of a new dual carriageway to link to the Welborne development, over the M27 from Fareham, where 6,000 new homes are planned .

The junction scheme is being funded by Buckland Group, the developer of Welborne Garden Village, via a Section 106 agreement, and by Homes England.

VolkerFitzpatrick and its consulting engineer Ramboll have spent the last two years completing the detailed design and approval processes. Preparatory work started in summer 2024.

The project is expected to take two year to complete. Over the 2025 Christmas period – midway into the works – the construction team will use the boxslide technique to install a prefabricated underpass beneath the motorway to minimise traffic disruption.

Hampshire County Council leader Nick Adams-King said: “It’s great news that we can now proceed with this essential road infrastructure project. Supported by Buckland Group and Homes England, this investment demonstrates a strong commitment to Hampshire, bringing new jobs and economic growth. With early preparation now complete, the main delivery can progress smoothly.”

VolkerFitzpatrick’s highways director, Deon Scholtz, said: “Through collaboration and innovation, we’re dedicated to delivering new infrastructure that supports the growth of Welborne and the surrounding communities.”

