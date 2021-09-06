Welfare hirer expands into Northern Ireland

The Liberty Group (formerly Pasuda Group) boasts 40 years’ experience in the modular and site accommodation sector. Founded in 1981 by Gordon Jones. Despite commencing business in a recession, the ensuing years show the company expand into new premises and open its second depot. In 1989 the company’s success came to the attention of a Public Listed Company, who subsequently formulated an offer for the whole of the share capital. Whilst this offer was accepted the severe economic conditions at the time largely contributed in re-acquiring the Shares in 1992.

From 1993 onwards, Liberty Group has grown to become one of the U.K.’s largest independent Hirers of Welfare Units, Marketing Suites & Site Accommodation. The Group operates a substantial manufacturing Facility at its HQ in Doncaster, producing High Quality Anti-Vandal Static Welfare Units & Site Accommodation

Pasuda Buildings & Hire, operate from Sheffield. It has a distinguished reputation of producing high quality modular buildings and individual cabins. It’s in house design facilities and highly skilled workforce are utilised in producing bespoke buildings, integrating the latest innovations and products. It’s extensive hire fleet benefits a large corporate customer base throughout the Midlands & Northern England.

The refurbishment centre of Pasuda is hugely successful in recycling customer’s units, which otherwise would be scrapped and extending their working life by up to 10 years. Customers Assets are maximised, cash flow improved, and their green credentials enhanced.

Liberty Group have formulated an impressive Growth Plan, which it would see its Welfare Hire Business grow to 14 National Depots across the UK & NI. Liberty Guard UK, the Groups Welfare Hire Business is operated by Managing Director, Alex Jones. ‘The Business has seen substantial investment not only in Hire fleet additions, but also our Employees and operations. We have grown our exposure in the market to acquire additional market Share and considerably increase our Customer Base. We are excited to launch a new distribution depot into the NI market, in which we have intentions to take our products into the republic of Ireland’.

Liberty Guards New Depot in Lisburn will be their 14th Depot in the UK, their investment in the latest Eco Efficient Welfare products will ensure Liberty are one of the leading Welfare Suppliers in the UK. Liberty will be launching the latest 20ft mobile Eco welfare units including the ultimate 15 man and the very popular 12ft Mobi. The Eco plus 20ft mobile electrical system enables items to be run off the battery power i.e.,12V lighting, 12V USB sockets and 12V hydraulic ram system. The customer base established over the last 10 years have expressed delight at the news and are keen to have the latest products on site throughout Northern Ireland.

Liberty Guard have an outstanding professional customer service record with over 20 years’ experience in providing welfare across the UK. The knowledge gained over this period allows our customers to feel confident in ordering a Liberty unit.

This article was paid for by Liberty Guard

