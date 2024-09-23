Wessex Water names suppliers for £3.7bn AMP8 framework

image from wessexwater.co.uk

Wessex Water’s capital delivery partner framework agreement sets up the contractors and consultant who will deliver the water company’s capital programme for the AMP8 asset management period.

The framework agreement runs for an initial six years until 2030. However, it may be extended for a further period of up to five years.

The agreement is divided into four lots: design & build, design, mechanical & electrical, and civil engineering.

The 16 suppliers across four lots are:

Lot 1: Design & build contractors

Mott Macdonald Bentley

Kier Integrated Services

Galliford Try Construction

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure

Lot 2: Design consultants

Aecom

Atkinsréalis

Stantec

Mott Macdonald

Pell Frischmann Consultants

Sweco

Gutteridge Haskins & Davey

Lot 3: Mechanical & electrical contractors

Kier Integrated Services

Galliford Try Construction

Bridges Electrical Engineers

Trant Engineering

OCU Utility Services

Lot 4: Civils contractors

Mott Macdonald Bentley

Kier Integrated Services

Envolve Infrastructure

Knights Brown Construction

The capital delivery partners will work in collaboration with Wessex Water's in-house teams, other capital delivery partners and the wider supply chain in all aspects of delivering the capital programme. Projects will include the design, construction and commissioning of new assets, and refurbishment, modifications and maintenance of above and below ground infrastructure. The assets and infrastructure include those related to bioresources, waste networks, supply networks, wastewater treatment, water treatment

Galliford Try said that the deal was expected to be worth in excess of £400m to the company over the initial six-year period.

Colin Wood, chief executive of Aecom’s Europe and India region. “We’re already putting our technical capability and innovation to work with Wessex Water, and our teams are delivering transformative projects that will ensure the resilience of existing infrastructure.”

Wessex Water is owned by YTL Corporation Berhad of Malaysia.

