West Dumbartonshire sets out plan for more new homes

All have committed to creating a new programme, Affordable Housing New Build, to continue the work of the current More Homes Better Homes initiative. It is anticipated that in excess of 800 new homes will be delivered in the West Dunbartonshire area through the new strategic partnerships over the next five-year period.

Caledonia Housing Association, Clydebank Housing Association and Dunbritton Housing Association have all been instrumental to the Council’s increased provision of new housing for rent and through other affordable housing solutions. The council is now approaching the final two years of the More Homes Better Homes initiative, which will see over 1,000 new homes constructed across West Dunbartonshire.

Councillor Diane Docherty, convener of housing and communities, said: “We are committed to working with housing associations, so I welcome this new partnership which recognises the extremely valuable contribution these organisations can have when we think about regenerating areas and providing more new homes to meet housing needs.

“Of course it is all hands on deck at the moment to ensure that our commitment to delivering 1,000 new affordable homes by March 2021 is achieved. But I am extremely pleased to see that plans have been put in motion for the years following this, when we will still be aiming to improve our areas and provide greater numbers of homes for rent.”

Councillor Caroline McAllister, vice convener of the committee, added: “All three of these housing associations have contributed greatly to the provision of new affordable housing in West Dunbartonshire since the announcement of the Scottish Governments More Homes Scotland initiative and they significantly feature in Affordable Housing Development Plans going forward.

“I know this partnership will make positive changes to our housing stock going forward, but the additional investment it generates will bring with it much needed construction jobs, training places and apprenticeships through each organisation’s approach to community benefits.”

Projects within the current More Homes Better Homes initiative include a newly announced scheme that could see more than 140 new council homes could be created in Clydebank East. The site was previously being considered for about 50 properties, but councillors were told at last week’s Housing & Communities Committee meeting that alternative tenures are being assessed. If these are deemed suitable it will almost triple the number of new homes originally planned at the site and add 90 additional properties to the target for the More Homes initiative.

