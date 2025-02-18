West London Partnership prepares to start Bollo Lane blocks

CGI of blocks of flats planned for Bollo Lane

Ealing London Borough Council’s planning committee has approved updated plans from the property arm of Transport for London to redevelop a half-mile stretch of land between Bollo Lane and the Piccadilly railway lines by Acton Town station.

The Bollo Lane masterplan, granted outline planning permission back in December 2021, provides for nine blocks of flats ranging from four to 25 storeys, with up to 900 apartment flats.

Places for London, TfL’s property arm, chose Barratt London as its joint venture partner for Bollo Lane in 2023. As the West London Partnership, they expect to unlock more than 4,000 new homes over the next decade.

The project will be delivered in four phases. Construction works are due to begin this spring, with the first phase comprising 195 one, two and three-bedroom homes for private and affordable rent. The second phase will deliver 455 new homes for affordable and private sale over the next five years.

The proposals for phase two have been calculated to achieve a biodiversity net gain of 126%, with 250 trees planted across the development.

Section 106 contributions agreed with Ealing London Borough Council will see more than £3m contributed to local services.

Barratt West London managing director Craig Carson said: “We are pleased to receive the unanimous approval of Ealing’s planning committee for our updated Bollo Lane proposals, on what is a key strategic site for the West London Partnership. Since Places for London appointed us as their formal development partner for the site two years ago, we have worked closely on our shared vision to bring plans forward and ensure we deliver a site to be truly proud of. Our partnership at Bollo Lane will unlock nearly 900 new homes, and with half of these affordable, we are working in tandem with Places for London and Ealing London Borough Council to meet the housing needs in the borough.”

