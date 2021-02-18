West Lothian Council sets out £80m housing plan

The Housing Capital Investment Programme was approved at a meeting of the council this week alongside the approval of the housing revenue account budget for the same period.

The proposed two-year programme running during the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23 will see over £50 million invested to increase the social housing supply in West Lothian. A total of 281 additional homes are expected to be complete by the year 2023 across a range of sites and areas including 69 homes in Mossend, West Calder and 59 further homes in Wester Inch, Bathgate.

The budget contains provision for improving and maintaining existing housing stock, with approximately £30 million to be split among a number of areas to achieve this.

The new homes will come in different sizes and style; with many being designed to support occupation by people with limited movement ability, including wheelchair users. The council said that they will be constructed to meet national energy efficiency standards and will be well insulated to reduce heating bills.

Resources for the acquisition of former council houses through the Open Market Acquisitions Scheme will continue to be incorporated into the programme. The council is continuing to look at expanding the housing supply working alongside registered social landlords (RSLs) and other partners to achieve the aim of delivering 3,000 new houses during the period 2012-2022.

The new-build project will also bring benefits to the community such as training and employment opportunities for apprentices, local people and businesses and will continue to help tackle the high demand for affordable housing in West Lothian.

