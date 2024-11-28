Westminster Tower revamp approved

three additional storeys will be added to Westminster Tower

Westminster Tower, a commercial building on the south side of Lambeth Bridge at 3 Albert Embankment, is to be refurbished into a mixed-use building comprising commercial office space up to the third floor with 14 floors of residential apartments above that.

The top three new floors are being newly constructed to replace the existing high level plant areas.

The heating and cooling for both residential and commercial elements of the building will come from a closed-loop ground source heat pump.

Westminster Tower is one of 12 sites purchased by London Square this year following its acquisition by Abu Dhabi developer Aldar in late 2023

