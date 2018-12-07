Weston gets go-ahead for £300m Norwich scheme

Bob Weston, chairman & chief executive of Weston Homes

House-builder Weston Homes, in conjunction with landowner Columbia Threadneedle, has received a resolution to grant planning permission for its Anglia Square plans for a new mixed-use urban quarter in the north side of the city.

The development will cover more than 1.2 million square feet, providing new homes, shops, leisure amenities and public realm.

Full planning permission now just depends on agreeing a Section 106 deal.

The developed will be based around two landscaped plazas in the style of London’s Covent Garden.

There will be 1,200 apartments for private sale, alongside approximately 120 designated affordable homes for local households on lower incomes.

The plans show 40 retail units, including an anchor food store, a 200-bed hotel and a new leisure quarter, centred on a multi-screen cinema.

There will be a replacement multi-storey car park providing 600 shopper parking spaces, and the project allows for 75% of the homes to have residential parking.

Bob Weston, chairman & chief executive of Weston Homes, said: “Anglia Square is a major £300m urban renewal project which will position Norwich for the future and provide a new mixed use destination for the city. This is one of the biggest urban renewal projects outside of Greater London, bringing striking new buildings, Covent Garden style public spaces, inward investment and job creation. The regenerated site will further enhance the local community and complement the existing city centre.”