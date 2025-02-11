Weston land director moves to Taylor Wimpey

Dawn Wylie

Dawn Wylie joins Taylor Wimpey with 18 years of industry experience and nine years as land director at Weston Homes.

In her new role, Wylie will lead Taylor Wimpey’s land acquisition strategy and work with regional teams on the delivery of the company’s existing land investments.

“Having previously been responsible for the acquisition of small and large scale redevelopment schemes on both greenfield and brownfield sites, I’m looking forward to employing my many years of experience in a national role,” she said.

“With some fantastic new sites in the pipeline and a clear drive to deliver well-connected new communities that customers can be proud to call home, it’s a really exciting time to join the business and I’m looking forward to working with a talented team to optimise our strong landbank.”

Taylor Wimpey chief executive Jennie Daly said: “Dawn brings a wealth of experience and we’re thrilled to have her on board to support our strategy to secure quality land investment. With her expertise, we’re confident we will continue to deliver much needed high quality homes in desirable locations across the UK.”

