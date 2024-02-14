Weston sets out £315m plans for London and southeast

CGI of Weston Homes' Town Quay flats in Barking, east London

Weston Homes has announced plans to launch and develop an additional £315m of new residential schemes this year.

Weston’s new plans will provide almost 900 more new homes across London and the southeast.

In addition, two further London commuter projects are at planning application stage, offering another 650 homes, adding more than 1,500 new homes to its pipeline.

While Weston Homes walked away from its planned £300m Anglia Square development in Norwich last week [see previous report here], it still has five projects launching this year in the southeast.

The first of these is Tayfen Court in Bury St Edmunds, on the site of a former 1950s gasholder works, which will be transformed into a £42m (GDV) development of 171 one mixed tenure apartments with 4,529 sq ft of commercial workspace.

In April 2024 Weston plans to launch Brentwood Central, a £19m five-storey residential development with 60 one and two-bedroom apartments arranged around a communal courtyard.

Town Quay in London’s Barking is a £53m waterside scheme providing 147 apartments and 9,414 sq ft of commercial space designed around a public plaza overlooking the Mill Pond and River Roding. This is a private-public partnership with BeFirst London, the regeneration arm of Barking & Dagenham Council. The first 62 of the new homes are topping out this month. In summer 2024 Weston Homes will also launch 85 apartments for sale at Town Quay.

Expected to launch around the same time as Town Quay will be Jasper Wharf, a 29-storey residential tower also in Barking, within the Abbey Quay regeneration project.

Another project starting by mid-2024 will be Bracknell Beeches, a £130m development of 349 apartments and 3,779 sq ft of commercial space across seven new buildings, from four to 17 storeys in height.

CGI of Bracknell Beeches

In addition to the five new schemes that are under way, Weston has several additional pipeline projects at planning application stage. One is Thornwood Park in Epping, a £35m residential scheme with 62 suburban family homes, up to five bedrooms in size, with private gardens.

Also in the planning pipeline for Weston is Viridis in Stanway near Colchester, a residential project providing nearly 600 new homes.

Bob Weston, chairman and managing director of Weston Homes, said: “Despite a challenging business environment impacted by rising build costs, a competitive land-buying market and the complexities of the planning system, Weston Homes has continued to move forward. In the first half of 2024 Weston Homes will launch £315m of new residential schemes providing almost 900 further new homes across London and the southeast, in addition to our existing portfolio. There are a number of further projects currently in planning adding more than 1,500 units to our existing pipeline. Our robust business model offers our customers high quality yet competitively priced starter and family homes in a diverse range of attractive developments, including traditional housing and major mixed-use schemes.”

You can hear Bob Weston discussing the challenges of Anglia Square on episode 145 of the Re:Construction podcast, available here or from the usual podcast providers.

