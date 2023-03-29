Weston starts £100m Sydenham riverside scheme

From left to right on site are Weston Homes chairman Bob Weston, divisional sales director Sean Ruane and project manager Weston Homes Liam Fennessy, with estate agent Tom Stevenson and Weston’s regional construction director Derek Cook

As part of the second phase of the redevelopment of the former Dylon textiles factory site, Weston Homes is building a £100m residential development.

Providing 254 one, two and three-bedroom apartments, the development will include undercroft basement parking and landscaping.

The three-year construction programme has now begun; the first apartments should be ready to move into in summer 2024.

Designed by Ian Ritchie Architects, with detailed design by Weston Homes’ in-house design team, Dylon Riverside comprises two buildings of up to 11 storeys buildings with a communal garden extending down towards the Pool River.

Bob Weston, chairman and managing director of Weston Homes, said: “We are delighted to have broken ground at our new site in Sydenham and to be contributing to the regeneration of the area. The new apartments at Dylon Riverside have been designed to offer ease of maintenance and running efficiency and will be perfect for first-time buyers and young couples or families who want to live within close commuting distance to Central London without the inner-city price tag.”

