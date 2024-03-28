Weston's Epping plans approved

Thornwood Park [Photo credit: Weston Homes]

Epping Forest District Council has approved Weston Homes’ plans for the development of Thornwood Park. Construction is expected to start on site within week.

The £33.5m residential scheme will have 62 traditionally-arranged family homes complete with gardens, landscaping, community orchard, parking and 4.7 acres of public open space in the form of a pocket park.

The Thornwood Park estate will offer a mix of two, three, four, and five-bedroom family houses designed around winding streets and crescents. All the homes will have air source heat pumps and solar panels to provide energy.

Overall, Weston Homes is planning £310m of new residential schemes across London and the southeast during the first half of 2024, providing almost 900 homes.

Bob Weston, chairman and managing director of Weston Homes, said: “This new development in the London commuter region is part of our ongoing major growth and expansion. We are looking forward to beginning the delivery of this fantastic new development for the people of Epping.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk