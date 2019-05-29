When it's better to push than to pull

Unable to pull the cable with a winch, Balfour Beatty's team improvised and pushed it instead

The improvised cable installation system was employed underneath a South Yorkshire woodland as part of Balfour Beatty’s work on the Neepsend project in Sheffield for National Grid.

The character of the terrain and the tight bends precluded against the use of traditional methods for laying the 33kV cable. A motorised machine was used to drive the cable under and through the ground instead of operatives using a winch system and manually guiding the cable through.

According to Balfour Beatty, this technique not only made the cable installation more efficient but also reduced the risk of damage to the cable by decreasing tension.

Andrew Smith, head of operations for Balfour Beatty’s Power Transmission and Distribution business said: “Deploying bespoke resources and tailoring the solution to the environment allowed for a safer delivery of this complex cable-laying project while also providing the most effective and efficient solution for National Grid."

The short video below explains all.