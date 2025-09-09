Who’s Who’ of speakers at UKCW Birmingham

The sessions at UKCW Birmingham, which runs from September 30th to October 2nd, collectively explore how UK construction can meet ambitious housing and infrastructure goals through policy reform, workforce development, innovation, digital transformation, and decarbonisation - while tackling critical challenges in safety, regulation, funding, mental health, and citizen engagement to deliver a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable built environment.

With over 200 hours of CPD accredited seminars, UK Construction Week is a must-attend event for tier 1 and tier 2 contractors; housebuilders and developers; local authority and housing associations; architects; buyers and procurement experts.

Highlights of the speaker programme include:

Main Stage

Thursday 11.15 - 11.45am

Midlands United: Driving Growth, Connectivity, and a Greener Future

Join the Mayor of the West Midlands for a powerful conversation on uniting the region to unlock its full potential. This session will explore shared ambitions for economic growth, improved connectivity, and delivering a just, green transition.

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands

Thursday 1.45 - 2.15pm

Partnering for Health: Unlocking Opportunity in the New Hospital Programme

This session will outline the innovative Hospital 2.0 Alliance - the new main works framework designed to foster collaboration and drive efficiency.

Emma Whigham, Markets & Supply Chain Director, NHS - New Hospital Programme

Wednesday 11.30 - 12.10pm

Infrastructure at the Crossroads: One Year On from the General Election

One year after the general election, this session will assess how political commitments have translated into delivery on the ground and what the construction sector can expect from future public investment.

Sandeep Shingadia, Director of Development & Delivery, Transport for West Midlands

Tuesday 3.00 - 3:45pm

Turning Policy into Progress

With bold government targets for housing and infrastructure, the UK construction industry faces a defining moment. From planning reform to skills, procurement, supply chains, and modern methods of construction, this session will ask: is the sector truly equipped to build what Britain needs?

David Atkinson, National Head of Land & Development, Willmott Dixon

Rebecca Boundy, Managing Director for Clients and Markets, Kier Construction

Tuesday 2.15 - 2.45pm

Disruption & Innovation: Scaling Change in Construction

Innovation in construction is no longer limited to isolated pilots - it's scaling across the sector, challenging long-established practices and transforming how projects are delivered. Professor Jacqui Glass explores how emerging technologies, data-driven approaches, and new models of collaboration are driving real change.

Professor Jacqueline Glass, Dean, The Bartlett, UCL’s Faculty of the Built Environment

Housing Action Hub

Tuesday 1.15 – 1.45pm

Unlocking Opportunity: How Smarter Procurement and Frameworks Deliver for Housebuilders and Contractors

Cutting through the complexity, this session will show Tier 1 and Tier 2 contractors exactly how to make procurement frameworks work for them - reducing risk, securing pipelines, and driving project efficiency.

Faye Whiteoak, Regional Director, Northern Procurement Alliance (LHC)

Alan Heron, Director of Procurement, Places for People

Tuesday 3.15 –3.45pm

From Ambition to Action: Industrialising Affordable Housing Delivery in the UK

Solving the UK’s housing crisis demands more than incremental change - this talk will look at how the Homes Accelerator is helping shape a long-term, high-ambition vision for housing delivery, grounded in a practical, phased roadmap to get us there.

Keith Waller, Programme Director ‑ Construction Innovation Hub, High Value Manufacturing Catapult

Roofing, Cladding & Insulation Hub

Thursday 10.30 – 11.00am

It’s High Time We Conquered Working At Height

Every day, 2,000 people fall to their deaths globally when working at height – and the world falls apart for those left behind. Through its Don’t Fall Silent campaign, the IOSH aims to share better knowledge, inspire change and turn insight into action.

James Quinn, Past President, Institution of Occupational Safety and Health

Neil Gaisford, Divisional Director, Construction, commented: “Once again, UK Construction Week will lead the debate across a myriad of key topics, and not shy away from the difficult, burning questions which are in the minds of many who work in the sector. We’re delighted to have another phenomenal line-up of speakers who’ll be steering the conversation and making UKCW a must-attend for anyone who works in construction.”

With UKCW Birmingham’s theme of ‘where decisions are made’, face to face networking will also continue to take centre stage, with a dedicated show app to help delegates book meetings in advance, alongside roundtable sessions and the Build Connect Networking Lounge.

Alongside over 300 leading brands from around the world, UKCW Birmingham will feature 200 speakers and over 150 hours of seminars and talks across five stages - all of which are CPD accredited.

Visitors to UKCW can also elevate their experience with an exclusive VIP Pass for just £99 per day. The pass allows VIP guests to skip the queues with fast-track entry, relax in the exclusive VIP Lounge with complimentary coffee, a range of alcoholic and soft drinks, and a dedicated Wi-Fi network throughout the day. Free parking at the venue is also included in the purchase of the ticket.

To register for UKCW Birmingham for free, visit

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