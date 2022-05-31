Why plant a tree when you can just buy the whole forest?

Wrington Warren cancels out Beard's pollution – because it bought it

Beard Construction has bought 180 acres of woodland near Bristol to offset its environmental impact with carbon sequestration.

As trees store twice as much carbon as they emit, business uses them to ‘cancel out’ the pollution caused by their day-to-day commercial activities. Beard says that early calculations suggest that its new purchase, Wrington Warren under the Mendip hills, will 'offset' the company’s entire carbon footprint.

Deputy chairman Neil Sherreard, who managed the purchase, said: “Beard prides itself on its ambitious approach to building and this major investment is borne out of that pioneering spirit. The reality of carbon reduction in our sector is through residual offsetting and this purchase will see us take a huge leap forward.

“It demonstrates the seriousness of our continuing drive to have as little impact as possible on the environment. We see this as a long-term commitment. As well as offsetting our environmental footprint, we will ensure that this woodland survives and thrives for future generations. And we hope that this beautiful natural environment can also play a key role in the well-being of our people.”

