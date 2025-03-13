Wienerberger joins Pallet Loop network

Wienerberger will is switching to reusable pallets for its Sandtoft roofing tiles

From early April, green reusable Loop pallets loaded with Wienerberger’s Sandtoft roofing tiles will enter the building materials supply chain.

Once in receipt of green pallets, Wienerberger roofing customers will be able to use Pallet Loop’s pallet collection service as an alternative to traditional pallet disposal methods, helping them cut waste. For every Loop pallet returned for reuse, registered return partners get £4.

Wienerberger procurement director Kevin Perkins said: “Through this partnership, we’ll be making a real difference in our supply chain, ultimately reducing waste. In future, we hope to overcome some remaining technical challenges that will enable us to replace the remaining single-use pallets with Pallet Loop pallets across our UK & Ireland businesses.”

Other Pallet Loop users include British Gypsum and insulation supplier Superglass.

Paul Lewis, founder and managing director of the Pallet Loop, said: “Wienerberger’s decision to move to The Pallet Loop reinforces that we are an industry-wide solution that can be used by all kinds of building materials manufacturers to transport products in a more sustainable way.

“For too many years, pallet disposal has been an issue across UK construction. With the backing of companies like Wienerberger, we’re now solving that problem. Less than a year since launching we are now moving plaster, insulation and roofing products on our reusable pallets. We are delighted to welcome Wienerberger to the Loop and look forward to working with its customers to drive up pallet collections and drive down waste and carbon emissions.”

