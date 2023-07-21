Wigan's Truline sees 35% growth

The Truline team celebrates 35 years in business this year

Truline generated sales of £10.45m in the year to 31st May 2023, up from £7.7m the previous year.

Following an internal restructure of the business, Truline recruited an interior design team to offer a design and build service.

Recent design-focused projects include work at Hugh Baird College in Liverpool and a fit-out of AJ Barr’s head office.

As a principal contractor, the company has also seen growth in the healthcare sector, with projects delivered across the northwest.

“Our business is at a pivotal point as we’re seeing the results of the last few years of hard work and relationship building start to truly deliver,” said managing director Mike Hyde. “We are confident in the future of the business as I think the property industry in Manchester is now growing faster than London and with the fact we have our own interior design team, bespoke joinery workshop and multi skilled in-house operatives means we’re in a strong position to grow and expand into new and existing sectors.”

Martha Lorains, head of the new interior design team, added: “It’s a hugely exciting time to join Truline. The team already has a reputation for delivering high quality construction and fit out services and we want this to extend into offering high quality, bespoke design.”

