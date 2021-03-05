Wildmore promoted at Hanson Cement

Michael Wildmore

Michael Wildmore joins Hanson’s technical services team with 30 years’ experience in senior technical and quality management roles.

He is an associate member of the Institute of Concrete Technology and is on technical committees of the Mineral Products Association (MPA).

He joined Hanson UK, which is part of the HeidelbergCement, as a technical sales advisor in January 2020 having previously spent five years with Tarmac, latterly as technical manager at Tarmac Building Products. Before that, he had 20 years with Redland and subsequently Lafarge and LafargeHolcim after acquisitions and mergers.

“I have worked within the Hanson UK business for over a year and am delighted to have the opportunity to join the cement division,” Mr Wildmore said of his new role. “I am looking forward to working with our customers to assist them with their projects but am also excited to be part of the ongoing evolution of the Hanson and wider HeidelbergCement Group business as it works towards its sustainability goals of continued reduction in CO 2 emissions and its aim of achieving carbon neutral concrete by 2050 at the latest.”

