William Hare on welder recruitment drive

William Hare needs 30 additional MMA welders in places at Hinkley Point C by the end of the year and a further 20 fabricators and welders at its facility in Risca, Newport, where a second shift has been added.

Welders at Hinkley would be expected to work an average of 48 hours a week, on a 10 days on/ four days off working pattern at £27.12 per hour. Fabricators and welders at Risca would operate on a 37.5-hour week from Monday to Friday at £17.37 per hour.

Head of human resources and training Kirsty Brennan said: “This is a great opportunity for anyone who is looking to come and work for one of the most respected businesses in the construction industry, and indeed, on one of the most significant projects of a generation at Hinkley.

“The Hinkley Point C nuclear generator is the first of its kind to be built in the UK for 30 years and we are looking for highly motivated MMA Welders, with extensive knowledge and experience, to join our construction team on what is a most prestigious project.

“We are looking to recruit the Risca welders from the local community. Securing long term employment opportunities for people in Newport demonstrates our social impact commitment to the area. It also means that we can look at developing the number of mentors within the facility and continue to grow our investment in apprenticeships for people in the area too.”

