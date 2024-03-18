Willmott Dixon starts Towcester SEND school

Stakeholders pose for ground breaking

Tiffield Academy, expected to open in autumn 2025, will cater for children up to the age of 18 with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

The school has been designed with capacity for 250 pupils, although it will operate to an admissions number of 230, with the remaining 20 places expected to be filled through emergency placements.

Willmott Dixon is building the school for West Northamptonshire Council; Greenwood Academies Trust will be responsible for running the school on completion.

Stakeholders came together on site in Towcester last week to mark the start of the project.

A spokesperson for Willmot Dixon said: “We would like to thank West Northamptonshire Council for providing us with the opportunity to be a part of this new prestigious SEND project. As a result of the collaborative approach between each stakeholder, we are well underway to delivering this exciting new facility. Our goal is to assist West Northamptonshire council and the Greenwood Academy Trust in creating a positive legacy for the trust and the wider community for many years to come.”

