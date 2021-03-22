Willmott Dixon adds to blue-light workload

Operations base at Bamfurlong

Willmott Dixon has been appointed to redevelop the operations base at Bamfurlong, between Gloucester and Cheltenham, to create a new operational hub building, along with kennels and stables.

This is the contractor’s second project in a year for the Gloucestershire Constabulary, following the refurbishment of its Sabrina Centre in 2020.

Willmott Dixon has worked with the Office of the Police & Crime Commissioner to develop the site and has identified more than £10m worth of savings, including £6m through the refurbishment of a vehicle workshop.

Chief Constable Rod Hansen said: “This is good news. Bamfurlong is of critical importance to us as it provides a geographically ideal base for a range of police units and gives our teams quick and easy access to major routes in the county when responding to incidents. However, it has been in urgent need of redevelopment for some time and it is very important we support our staff and make sure they have the best possible working environment so they can provide the best service to the public.”

The police engaged Willmott Dixon using the Procurement Hub framework.

<br />

Last year Willmott Dixon refurbished the old Nuclear Decommissioning Agency at Berkeley power station to house a new training centre for Gloucestershire police, called the Sabrina Centre. It also completed construction of a £25m police station in Exeter. Across England and Wales, the company has delivered a portfolio of blue light facilities worth nearly £200m in the last three years.

