Willmott Dixon appoints midlands development lead

Marika Lawrence will work with Willmott Dixon’s national development solutions team, supporting customers in designing, planning, funding and delivering development-led schemes across the region.

A chartered surveyor, she was previously new projects director at Cordia UK, responsible for identifying land acquisition opportunities for developments and liaising with key stakeholders in the midlands.

“I’m incredibly passionate about working in this industry,” she said. “The decisions we make have the power to impact on people and their lives for generations to come. As a midlands native, I am particularly eager to play a part in building and shaping the future of this area and helping customers to overcome the unique challenges faced by the region.

“I look forward to building on existing relationships and creating new ones within the region. Understanding what customers and stakeholders need and helping to execute a plan is an aspect of this role that is deeply fulfilling, whether it's delivering strategic approaches to environmental and social value goals or navigating the ever-growing demands of regeneration within towns and cities.”

She added: “Willmott Dixon appealed to me because of the variety of projects it works on, especially in the public sector. It has an amazing reputation in the midlands, and I’m eager to continue building on the relationships the team has already forged. It’s a challenging time for the industry, but we can and will continue finding solutions to deliver a built environment that’s fit for the future.”

