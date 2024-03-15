Willmott Dixon appoints new CFO

James Mackenzie

The move follows Rick Willmott stepping into the role of executive chairman at the start of 2024, with previous CFO Graham Dundas succeeding him as Willmott Dixon’s chief executive.

James Mackenzie, who also joins the company’s main board, was previously CFO at Willmott Dixon’s joint venture partnership with EcoWorld London, a position he held for six years, and he’ll continue that support for the JV.

Before this, he has held senior positions at Balfour Beatty, Berkeley Group and Kier.

Chief executive Graham Dundas said: “I’m delighted James is joining us, as Rick, the main board and I already know him well from his previous role. He is closely aligned with our culture, values and ethos and brings a lot of existing knowledge of Willmott Dixon.

“James’ breadth of experience will neatly complement our main board and we are really looking forward to working with him to deliver our future growth plans.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk