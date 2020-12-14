Willmott Dixon brings together two office blocks in £39m refurb

CGI of 10 Brindle Place

CBRE Global Investors has picked Willmott Dixon Interiors to bring 10 Brindleyplace up to modern CAT-A standards, with the redevelopment combining 10 and 8 Brindleyplace into one building to create 212,000 square foot of open office space over nine floors.

It will also provide one of Birmingham’s largest available floorplates at more than 27,000 square foot, the landlord points out.

Works will include a full strip back and internal reconfiguration, with the construction of a double height reception space facing Oozells Square and Cumberland Street and the creation of a new entrance to Broad Street.

An extension to the office floor plates on floors one to six will create almost 15,000 square foot of additional space and improve amenities for the office workers.

The gap between 10 and 8 Brindleyplace will be infilled, while the facade has been redesigned with pale grey brick. A full curtain walling system will be installed with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Inside, there will be a full replacement of mechanical & electrical building services and the installation of solar control.

CBRE’s project team includes Associated Architects, Thamesis (development manager), Robinson Low Francis (quantity surveyor), Venture (project manager), Cundall (structural engineer), Couch Perry Wilkes (M&E engineer) and Wintech (facade consultant). The project is expected to be completed in mid-2022.

“A refurbishment of this scale requires construction and project management expertise of significant capability, as we will be stripping both buildings back to a concrete shell,” said Willmott Dixon Interiors director Phil Crowther.

He added: “This project will provide the opportunity to reinvent the two buildings and enhance both the marketability and investment value of 10 Brindleyplace. We’ll be delivering a high quality specification and the very best finishes throughout to create a stunning new facility in an exciting and well connected destination that will rival the best office buildings in Birmingham.”

