Willmott Dixon chosen for £32m Hounslow housing project

CGI of Frank Towell Court

Willmott Dixon has been appointed to build two eight-storey residential tower blocks, a four-storey block of flats and seven mews houses.

Located in Feltham in west London, the project will involve construction of a mixture of apartments, houses and maisonettes.

Photovoltaic panels will be fitted to the roof of each building to generate renewable energy, while the build will embrace a landscaping design that incorporates rain gardens for irrigation. The council has also specified the provision of bird, bat and hedgehog boxes, as well as a bee/bird bath.

Hounslow Council leader Steve Curran said: “Frank Towell Court will deliver a housing complex for local people, providing new flats and houses that will help us to bridge the gap in much needed housing supply and go a long way to deliver the council’s pledge to deliver 5,000 new homes by 2022.”

This is Willmott Dixon’s second housing scheme for the London Borough of Hounslow recently. In 2019 it completed Bristol Court, a £26m retirement complex with 94 homes. It also has another large council housing scheme nearby, building 112 units at 300 Harrow Road by 2023, but that one is for Westminster City Council.

