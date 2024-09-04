Willmott Dixon chosen for £49m Wigan campus

CGI of the new college building

Demolition has begun on the School for the Arts on Wigan & Leigh College’s Parsons Walk campus in Wigan.

It is going to be replaced by a new three-storey 10,811 sqm block, which is designed to be net carbon zero in operation.

When the new building is complete, which is expected in 2027, other older college buildings will be pulled down too.

As main contractor, Willmott Dixon will be working as live college environment, with staff and students remaining on campus.

The development follows a similar school that Willmott Dixon completed last year – Tarleton Academy in Preston. Willmott Dixon also delivered Brian Clarke Academy in Oldham in 2023, and the company is also now on site building Bridgend College Town Centre Campus. All projects are for the Department for Education.

aerial view

