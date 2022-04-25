Willmott Dixon Interiors appoints operations directors

Willmott Dixon Interiors operations directors Simon Wilson (left) and Chris Linfoot (right) with their boss, director of operations Tom McEvoy (centre)

Chris Linfoot and Simon Wilson are joining the board of Willmott Dixon Interiors in new operations director positions.

Chris Linfoot last year won a CIOB Construction Manager of the Year gold medal for his role refurbishing 250,000 sq ft of commercial office space at Grade II listed Old Admiralty Building in London.

Simon Wilson moves across to Willmott Dixon Interiors from Willmott Dixon Construction where he was a senior operations manager. His recent experience includes the Nitrate Film Store at the Imperial War Museum, construction of St Michael’s Hospital in Braintree, and restoration of the East Wing at Alexandra Palace.

As part of the expansion of Willmott Dixon Interiors, Ivan Fluin and Nick Kent have been recruited as senior operations managers from Balfour Beatty and Graham Group respectively, with Rob Brown promoted to the same position from within the company. Nick Anderson and Danny Malone have also been promoted to senior commercial manager positions.

Willmott Dixon said that these appointments created additional capacity to deliver an expanding pipeline of fit-out and refurbishment contracts.

The new operations directors report to the director of operations, Tom McEvoy. He said: “We are particularly pleased that several appointments come from within our company. We believe we have the right senior management team in place to support the development of even more and deeper customer relationships through 2022 and beyond.”

