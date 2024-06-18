Willmott Dixon joins economic campaign group

The UKIC is a notional economic region extending from London to Cambridge and encompassing 15 local authorities, six universities and a variety of public sector bodies.

The partnership aims to “drive innovation, growth and cohesion across the region” and claims to be on course to almost double the size of its economy, growing from £189bn to £350bn by 2050.

Commenting on the new relationship with Willmott Dixon, UKIC chair Jackie Sadek said that UKIC’s ambition had long been to establish a “ground up” partnership with the private sector:

“As one of the region’s largest privately-owned companies, we are delighted to welcome Willmott Dixon as a strategic partner of UKIC and our first private sector partner. Their commercial acumen and particular expertise in development will prove invaluable as this region looks towards a period of rapid growth.”

Hitchin based Willmott Dixon, established in 1852, has its roots in the UKIC region around Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire. The company has completed numerous projects in the region, including educational projects such as the Department of Materials Science & Metallurgy for the University of Cambridge and the European Bioinformatics Institute, Cambridge.

Current projects include building a new head office for Hertfordshire Constabulary in Welwyn Garden City as well as a number of mixed-use regeneration developments in London.

Willmott Dixon’s managing director for north London and the northern home counties, Stewart Brundell, said that the company’s new relationship with the UKIC underscored its commitment to “connectivity, partnerships and seeing the region grow and prosper”.

