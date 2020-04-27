Willmott Dixon keeps on programme in Tunbridge Wells

Groundworks are proceeding

Willmott Dixon Interiors began work in January on a £13m conversion of a Grade II listed former library and museum in Tunbridge Wells to provide new council facilities and a cultural centre.

After conversion, the new Amelia Scott Building will house a museum, art gallery, library, registrations, archives, adult education, tourist information and the council’s customer service team. It is named after a prominent local suffragist and social reformer.

Despite having to rejig its procedures to comply with new public health best practice, the project has seen no delay, with progress continuing with demolition and groundworks.

Construction remains on course to complete in May 2021 despite the pandemic that has affected much of the economy. Fit-out will then run from July 2021 until January 2022, according to the programme, with the official opening taking place in spring 2022.

Artist's impression of the finished Amelia Scott Building

