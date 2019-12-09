Willmott Dixon lands £19m academy in Birmingham

The school has been designed by CPMG Architects

Christ Church, Church of England Secondary Academy will create a further 1,150 school places in the Yardley Wood area by 2021.

CPMG Architects has designed the building from traditional materials with a concrete raft ground floor, traditional brick and block wall construction with feature of render and façade cladding in the academy’s colours of blue and yellow.

As well as the three-storey main school building, the school will have a sports hall, two full-size football pitches and one FA standard 3G pitch. There will also be a pick-up and drop-off area for pupils and parents.

Willmott Dixon was awarded the construction contract by the Department for Education through the Education & Skills Funding Agency high value contractors’ framework.

It extends Willmott Dixon’s track record of building schools and colleges in Birmingham, following on from the National College of High Speed Rail, the University of Birmingham’s School of Engineering and its Teaching & Learning Building as well as projects for Birmingham City University.

