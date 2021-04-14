Willmott Dixon lands £22.9m Gateshead car park

Gateshead Quays multi-storey car park will be built by Willmott Dixon

The 1,000-space car park, being built for Gateshead Council, is part of a wider regeneration of the area.

It is a 10-storey steel-framed structure, serving the new £260m Newcastle Gateshead Quays arena and conference centre that Sir Robert McAlpine is building.

This will be Willmott Dixon’s 12th project for Gateshead Council; it recently completed the £12.8m Riga office development in 2020, also in the Baltic Quarter.

The car park will link to a new road running through the Baltic Quarter, which will connect Gateshead Quays with the A184 Felling Bypass.

Gateshead Council director Peter Udall said: “The car park is essential to Arena, Conference and Exhibition centre development, but will also provide much needed parking for the new Grade-A Riga office building and further developments on Baltic Quarter into the future. This is an important piece of a larger jigsaw that will be a catalyst for further development and the opportunities for new jobs and local businesses.”

Willmott Dixon is also building a seven-storey car park at Dorset County Hospital in Dorchester and last year handed over the new £30m Kings Dock car park for in Liverpool – a nine-floor, 1450-space car park to replace the Echo Arena car park that was destroyed in a fire in 2017.

