Willmott Dixon lands £23m Surrey SEND school

CGI of Hopescourt School in Walton-on-Thames

The new Hopescourt School for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) will be Surrey’s flagship net zero carbon special free school. When complete, scheduled for spring 2026, it will offer places for 200 autistic pupils aged 4-19 years as well as those with communication and interaction needs, supporting Surrey County Council’s commitment to inclusive education.

Hopescourt School opened on a temporary site in West Molesey in September this year after two years of planning and development in a partnership between Surrey County Council and Bourne Education Trust with Freemantles School in Woking, and the Department for Education Regions Group.

The school is designed by HNW Architects to be net zero carbon in operation. Other NZiO school projects delivered by Willmott Dixon recently include the Bridgend College redevelopment, a new campus for Wigan & Leigh College, and St Lawrence SEND School in Sleaford. The company was also recently appointed to build Oxfordshire County Council’s new net zero head office in Oxford. Its pipeline of Passivhaus, net zero carbon, and/or BREEAM outstanding projects is worth more than £1.4bn.

The Hopescourt School contract was procured under the Southern Construction Framework.

