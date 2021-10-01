Willmott Dixon lands £60m Rochdale scheme

CGI of the Upperbanks development

Work on Rochdale’s Upperbanks scheme starts this month and will see the construction of 242 apartments and a Hampton by Hilton hotel. Completion is expected in early 2024.

The Upperbanks site is next to the new Rochdale retail and leisure development that Willmott Dixon completed last year.

Councillor John Blundell, cabinet member for economy and communications at Rochdale Borough Council, said: “The appointment of Willmott Dixon is another crucial step forward for this fantastic scheme, which will totally regenerate this key brownfield site, and create a brand new housing and leisure offer which is unlike anything else we currently have in this area.

“Willmott Dixon is a known and trusted company, which previously constructed the Rochdale Riverside retail and leisure development. On that project, they contracted key local companies like Hovingtons and created a number of local employment opportunities, including for ex armed forces personnel. I’m looking forward to seeing them build on this track record to deliver wider social benefits once again this time round.”

Emphasising the principal contractor’s dependence on local suppliers, Willmott Dixon regional managing director Anthony Dillon said: “This will be project will be built for the people of Rochdale by the people of Rochdale”

He added: “The local pride in Rochdale Riverside and the continued level of inward investment being attracted to exciting developments such as Upperbanks, make it a blueprint for vital town centre regeneration across the UK.”

Willmott Dixon go the job through its berth on the Procurement Hub major projects framework.

