Willmott Dixon lands £61m barracks contract

Willmott Dixon’s contract will prepare Kendrew Barracks for the rebasing of 18 Army Education Centre and 1 Military Working Dogs from nearby St George’s Barracks.

Procured through the Crown Commercial Service framework. the work involves the construction of 11 new buildings and refurbishment/retrofit of another four.

St George’s Barracks is scheduled for disposal from 2026.

The project will deliver 13,000 sqm of space, including the refurbishment of 110m of hangars. The facilities will comprise 173 new kennels for permanent, isolation and quarantine needs with a vet centre and training facilities, squadron offices and stores for all squadrons, a new gym and the repurposing of hanger B as the Regimental Headquarters and Quartermaster stores.

Architect for the scheme is Corstorphine & Wright.

Willmott Dixon Midlands director Nick Heath said: “Operating on a live barracks, as we will be throughout this project, creates unique challenges in terms of ongoing operations, but our wealth of experience within the sector means we are well positioned to understand and overcome these. Works will incorporate DREAM – the environmental assessment tool for new building and refurbishment projects on the defence estate – and we are aiming for high standards across all elements of the project. In particular, the new build elements will be targeting net-zero carbon in operation. With modern methods of construction also set to be used within the kennels structures, the entire scheme has been considered in relation to its current and future impact.”

Completion is expected in December 2025.

