Willmott Dixon lands Doncaster burger block

Artist's impression of the Herten Triangle

The council has tasked Willmott Dixon with putting up a building to house outlets for Burger King, Dunkin Donuts, Taco Bell, Costa and TGI Fridays. This burger block is officially called the Herten Triangle.

It was originally going to be a private sector development, but when the developer failed to secure funding, the council decided to step in.

Willmott Dixon, contracted through Scape Group’s major works framework, is working with DLG Architects and Rex Procter & Partners as project manager. Completion is expected in spring 2019.

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones described the development as “great news for Doncaster” and a demonstration of the council’s “forward thinking approach to regeneration”.

“Since this scheme halted under the private sector developer we have been working hard with the industry to ensure this project is completed,” the mayor said. “In just over a year we have been able to completely turn this on its head, brought in the national and international providers and ensured this can be developed.”